Poloncarz says mask mandate is making a difference, despite worsening Covid-19 numbers

Amid worsening Covid-19 case numbers, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Tuesday defended his mask mandate, suggested a vaccination mandate for restaurants may not be necessary and noted a few positive developments.

The Covid-19 numbers in Erie County and Western New York remain high compared with other parts of the state. Last week, the county set record high daily totals three times, recording nearly 1,000 positive cases a day.

"Case data of 5,537 cases last week was the highest weekly case total we've ever had, and it was an increase of 30% from the previous week," Poloncarz said at his Tuesday news briefing. "This is scary because we know a certain percentage of those individuals are going to get very sick and require hospitalization."

New weekly Covid-19 cases by county ZIP code didn't paint a brighter picture.

"There is no part of Erie County that has good case rates," he said. "These are numbers we never would have believed six months ago, eight months ago. We would have never believed that our community could have numbers this bad."

He also pointed out that hospitals are "hanging on, pretty much for dear life," at or near capacity.

Deaths spike weeks into WNY's Covid-19 surge Covid-19 deaths spiked across the region last week in a now-predictable pattern, following a monthlong surge in cases and hospitalizations.