Poloncarz says he wasn't intimidated by Cuomo's vaccine czar

Finally, on Thursday, Schwartz called Poloncarz to ask about vaccine usage levels related to the county's transfer of some of its vaccine doses to hospitals.

"I told him I would get back to him after we looked into it," he said. "No other matter was discussed."

Erie County did not receive any less vaccine last week than in prior weeks. Poloncarz also said he does not believe the 5,010 doses the county is getting so far this week has been affected in any way by his conversations with Schwartz.

But he said he never felt as though he was being intimidated or tested on his loyalty to Cuomo, and referred to his longstanding relationship with Schwartz. But he also acknowledged that Schwartz's round of calls to county executives was likely not "the smartest decision" and could have been perceived by others differently.

"In all likelihood, Mr. Schwartz should not have made those calls, just because of the assumption by some people that he was trying to intimidate individuals or was trying to get the support for the governor in exchange for vaccines," he said. "I did not feel that way."