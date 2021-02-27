Poloncarz says county can begin to vaccinate those 65 and older next week

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said in a tweet Friday that, starting next week, the county can begin to vaccinate residents who are 65 years old and older at its vaccine distribution sites.
Poloncarz said the county will receive from New York State a weekly dedicated allocation of the vaccine for people in the 65 and older age group.
He also said the county will announce registration information and dates once county officials know how many doses the county will receive.
Great News! NYS informed Erie County starting next week we can begin to vaccinate the 65+ age category! We will receive a dedicated allocation of vaccine per week from NYS for this age group. We will announce registration info and dates once we know how many doses we will get.— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 27, 2021
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.