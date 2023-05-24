Asylum-seekers in New York City won't be coming to Erie County for at least the next seven days, but when they do come, they are likely to be housed at SUNY Buffalo State University dormitories.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that while state officials are also looking at the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State has so much extra dorm capacity that the university could accept and house the migrants for longer than just the summer.

The surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has made its way to New York City – and now may have an impact on Buffalo.

The question of how many asylum-seekers will be coming to Western New York and how many of them will be housed at Buffalo State or other state-owned properties is still not known, he said, but conversations and planning meetings are being held daily.

Poloncarz also said he wanted to put to rest questions about whether asylum-seekers have been vetted. The migrants coming to Buffalo are ones who have voluntarily turned themselves into immigration authorities after crossing the border. They were fingerprinted and subjected to criminal background checks connected with their home countries through U.S. law enforcement relationships with those countries, he said.

"If an individual criminal background check came up that they did have a criminal background, they would have been turned away and not allowed to travel to New York City," he said.

He disputed assertions that Erie County is in a "crisis" situation and expressed disappointment that other counties have issued states of emergency to prevent asylum-seekers from living there. He reiterated his earlier assertion that such declarations are "illegal and immoral."

"They may have problems in the community, but we get elected to solve problems, not ignore them," he said. "I'm the president of the New York State Association of County Executive this year, and right now there's a few county executives who don't want talk to me. So be it."

Migrants are entering the United States almost 2,000 miles away, but the issues related to that influx have landed on the doorstep of politicians and organizations across New York.

Poloncarz was asked about Monroe and Albany counties, which also have enacted more limited states of emergency, prohibiting any private hotelier or establishment from independently contracting to house asylum-seekers without county consent. Poloncarz said he was glad those states of emergency were less restrictive but still questioned their legality. Erie County does not intend to follow suit, he said.

He said he is already aware of a number of hotel operators that are ready and eager to accept asylum-seekers because they represent guaranteed income for the business.

The immigrant will not be "dumped" in the community or sent to Erie County without warning, Poloncarz said. Every person who come to Erie County will be named, and needed supportive services will be provided and paid for by New York State or New York City. Details on where they will be housed, and how they will be fed and clothed will be resolved prior to their arrival, he said, adding that a follow-up meeting with Buffalo's refugee resettlement agencies will be happening soon.

"This is not a crisis," he said. "Covid was a crisis. The mass shooting was a crisis and how we responded to the needs in our community. The blizzard was a crisis. This is not a crisis here. It's just one of the things that we do."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.