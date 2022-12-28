Poloncarz says Bills got no 'preferential treatment' in return from Chicago; team says they didn't ask for any

The Buffalo Bills say they did not ask the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for an escort to help complete their trip back home from Saturday’s game in Chicago during what was still considered a blizzard on Christmas Day.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday that when the Bills flew into Rochester after Saturday's game, they got no "preferential" treatment in their journey back to Buffalo while a travel ban was in place.

He said the team reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office and asked for an escort into town but were denied.

Ron Raccuia, Bills' executive vice president and COO, said that never happened.

He said the team made the “very difficult decision” to come back during Christmas Day, because there were 150-plus people in the traveling party who wanted to be with their families and that they “tried to do it as safely as possible.”

But that did not include any extra ask of county officials, he said.

“We made sure that we were not diverting any resources needed in any part of our community, whatsoever,” Raccuia said. “We were in constant communication not only with them as well as other agencies throughout Western New York from the day we left for Chicago on Thursday until the day we returned. But we did not ask for or receive special treatment. We would not do that.”

Bill Cooley, undersheriff for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that the Bills did not seek an escort home. He added that at the time, in the throes of the storm, it wouldn’t have been possible to do, nor would it have been a plausible request by the team to make.

The Sheriff's Office did speak with Bills officials over the weekend about the weather and road conditions in the Buffalo-area, Cooley said.

“Any miscommunication that may have occurred is specific to that,” he said. “The Bills didn’t seek nor were they provided with an escort.”

The team bused home from Rochester on Sunday after arriving by plane to the airport there, Raccuia said.

At the time, heavy snow was still falling, the county executive said.

"They were not allowed to travel," Poloncarz said. "They did."

"The Sheriff's Office said, 'No, we are not going to give you an escort. There's a driving ban going on. Sheriff's deputies are responding to life-threatening situations and we're not going to do an escort for the football team.' Simple as that,” he added.

Poloncarz also said the Bills were not considered "essential workers."

"As much as they're essential for our mental health when they win, they are not essential workers," Poloncarz said.

If some of the team has commercial truck licenses and want to get behind a rig and help with the cleanup, the county will bring them on, he said.

"If Josh [Allen] and those guys want to start shoveling driveways, go ahead. Be my guest," he said.

When asked if Poloncarz got it wrong or if he may have heard the story incorrectly through the grapevine, Raccuia said he did not want to comment.

“The County Executive, I know firsthand, because I have been talking to him since (last) Wednesday, is spending every waking hour trying to do what is right by the community,” Raccuia said.

When asked about the Bills' denial that the team made a request for an escort, a Poloncarz spokesman declined further comment.

"We have no further comment at this time," spokesman Daniel Meyer said in an email.

Watch Poloncarz's comments on the Bills from Wednesday's briefing: