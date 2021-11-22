Poloncarz restores mask mandate inside restaurants, bars and other public places

With Erie County's Covid-19 caseload high and rising, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz decided Monday to revert to a mask mandate in all indoor public places.
The county executive announced in a news briefing that he is ordering all patrons and public-facing workers to wear face masks, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
It applies to restaurants, bars, gyms, beauty salons and all other businesses.
The indoor masking requirement is considered Phase 1 of a four-phase restrictions and shutdown plan if Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
Poloncarz said the state of emergency never was lifted in the county, so he still has the authority to order masking.
The policy will be reassessed on Dec. 13, depending on caseload.
More severe restrictions were considered, but Joe Jerge, owner of Mulberry's Italian Ristorante, said he and the owners of three other well-known restaurants talked Poloncarz out of them for now.
"At this particular time if they shut us down again, it would probably spell the end for a lot of places," Jerge said.
During a meeting Sunday at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant in Blasdell, Jerge said the restaurateurs persuaded the county executive to drop his idea to require all restaurant patrons to prove they had been vaccinated before being allowed to enter.
"Quite honestly, to put the onus of enforcing that type of thing on the restaurant owners, to me, is unfair," Jerge said. "He listened to us and his staff listened to us, so they're going to do the mask mandate, which we are all in full support of."
He noted that the Buffalo Bills have the aid of police to enforce the vaccination mandate at Highmark Stadium, but restaurants wouldn't have that.
"We explained that with the problems we have hiring people and the problems we have with help, to hire additional people – we have multiple points of entry – would be practically impossible at this point," Jerge said.
If the mask measures don't improve the caseload situation, the county held out the possibility of capacity restrictions, "which obviously none of us want," Jerge said.
Poloncarz said the vaccine mandate for public places could come next, followed by capacity restrictions and shutdowns.
"Restaurants can't afford to lose another December," Jerge said.
And he noted that the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program is a thing of the past.
"There's no PPP to bail us out this time. It's every man for himself now," Jerge said.
"We've been complying with everything," he said. "Before, they were coming here with sanitarians and armed police officers. We don't want that again. Nobody wants to go backwards, and he doesn't want to go backwards."
He and the others were glad that they had a chance to meet with Poloncarz.
"As far as I'm concerned, it was fantastic that he reached out to us, as opposed to what they've done in the past, making rules without talking to anybody," Jerge said.
In the early days of the pandemic last year, restaurants were barred from serving patrons indoors and were restricted to take-out and delivery service. Later, capacity indoors was restricted for a time. Gradually, those rules were lifted.
"We have somebody in a leadership role who's trying to avoid hurting us. I praise him for that highly," Jerge said of Poloncarz.
According to Poloncarz's Monday morning Twitter update, 249 Covid patients were hospitalized in Erie County as of Saturday, which was an increase of 19 from Friday. Two weeks ago, the figure was 168.
"We really need to keep the hospitals from being inundated," Poloncarz said. "We could hit 300 patients by Dec. 1. That's very scary."
As of Saturday, 91% of the hospital beds in the county were occupied, included 87% of the intensive care beds.
Of those hospitalized, 57% were unvaccinated, which means 43% were in the hospital despite having been vaccinated. There were 50 Covid patients in Erie County intensive care units Saturday, 32 of whom never were vaccinated.
In the ICUs, 31 people were on breathing tubes, and 19 of those were unvaccinated.
"If you're unvaccinated, you're really taking a chance," Poloncarz said.
The county's positivity rate was 9.3% on Sunday, with 361 new cases, the county executive said. On Saturday, the total was 672 cases, with an 8.95% rate of positive tests.
"People can be infected anywhere. We don't know where people are getting infected," Burstein said. "You can be infected anywhere where you're not wearing a mask and the person you're with is not wearing a mask."
Nursing home caseloads are tiny, Burstein said, with only 28 Covid cases out of 4,525 nursing home residents in the county.
Poloncarz said it's become clear that Covid is being transmitted in schools. For the week of Nov. 7-13, 918 students and 178 staffers became infected in the county.
According to state Health Department figures, 391 people were hospitalized with the virus in Western New York on Saturday. That was the highest figure since Feb. 1.
The regional hospitalization figure, which covers Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, jumped by 32 people from Friday to Saturday.
Of the 391 Covid patients in area hospitals, 77 are in intensive care units.
As of Sunday, state figures show, 63.4% of the total Erie County population was fully vaccinated, while 69.5% of the total population and 80.1% of the adult population had at least one vaccine dose.