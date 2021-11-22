Poloncarz restores mask mandate inside restaurants, bars and other public places

With Erie County's Covid-19 caseload high and rising, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz decided Monday to revert to a mask mandate in all indoor public places.

The county executive announced in a news briefing that he is ordering all patrons and public-facing workers to wear face masks, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

It applies to restaurants, bars, gyms, beauty salons and all other businesses.

Here are the four phases of potential Covid-19 restrictions in Erie County The indoor masking requirement is considered Phase 1 of a four-phase restrictions and shutdown plan if Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Poloncarz said the state of emergency never was lifted in the county, so he still has the authority to order masking.

The policy will be reassessed on Dec. 13, depending on caseload.

More severe restrictions were considered, but Joe Jerge, owner of Mulberry's Italian Ristorante, said he and the owners of three other well-known restaurants talked Poloncarz out of them for now.

"At this particular time if they shut us down again, it would probably spell the end for a lot of places," Jerge said.

During a meeting Sunday at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant in Blasdell, Jerge said the restaurateurs persuaded the county executive to drop his idea to require all restaurant patrons to prove they had been vaccinated before being allowed to enter.