Poloncarz reports jump in Covid-19 cases, but no changes in current virus protocols

The recent uptick in cases of Covid-19 has moved Erie County from the low-risk transmission category into the medium-risk transmission category, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Wednesday on Twitter.

However, Poloncarz did not mention in his tweet the prospect of any potential change in protocols for combatting the disease.

Although officials are vigilant, latest Covid uptick expected to be short, mild The impact of the recently discovered BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain has been limited and it is nowhere near as serious as the first model of Omicron, now called BA.1, which crowded hospitals for several weeks during and after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

According to Poloncarz's tweet, data from the Erie County Department of Health revealed that there were 433 new Covid-19 cases among Erie County residents Tuesday.

"Based on the the new case rate of 219 cases per 100,000 residents for a seven-day period, Erie Co. is now in the 'Medium' risk category for transmission," Poloncarz tweeted.

"Thankfully, hospitalizations remain low: 43 in total, only 18 for COVID," he added.

UB infectious disease specialist says not everyone needs a fourth booster. Do you? “We need to start this conversation by emphasizing that if you are unvaccinated against Covid-19, the single most important thing you can do for yourself and your loved ones is to please get vaccinated,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Kara Kane, a spokesperson for Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein, said Tuesday's total of 433 new cases of Covid-19 does not include results taken from at-home tests.

"We do receive some at-home test reports through our online reporting form, but these are not included in our total, nor are they used to calculate our case rate or positivity rate. With the current, more widespread, availability of at-home COVID-19 tests, our data do not completely capture the scope of countywide cases or community transmission," Kane said in an email to The News on Wednesday.

Erie County makes slight changes to Covid-19 testing sites, hours Starting April 3, the number of positive cases in Erie County grew for five straight days from 104 positive cases to 308 positive cases.

Despite the rising case numbers, Covid-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in Erie County have remained relatively low in recent weeks, she added, noting that county residents have more tools than ever help reduce transmission and infection risks. These include wearing masks in public, getting tested and accessing Covid-19 vaccines.

"As we approach another holiday weekend and the end of a vacation week for many, our department strongly encourages our community to make use of those tools," Kane said.

Kane also advised that those who have had an exposure to Covid-19 or are experiencing symptoms should stay home and away from others if they feel ill. People with a positive Covid-19 test should talk to their primary care physician about treatment options, including Paxlovid, a prescription antiviral medicine, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild and moderate symptoms of the coronavirus.

Erie County makes antiviral pill available to some who test positive for Covid-19 Those who test positive for Covid-19 at an Erie County Health Department site and are at higher risk for serious illness or death can now arrange to get a course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

On Monday, Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron that has become the dominant strain of the virus in recent weeks. Most states, including New York, dropped their requirements for wearing masks in public in late winter or earlier this spring after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the virus was in retreat and switched its prevention focus from case counts to hospital capacity.

Meanwhile, a weekly Covid-19 update Wednesday from the Niagara County Department of Health showed 282 new cases of the virus in the county last week, almost twice as high as the previous week's total of 147. That brought the daily seven-day average up to 19 new cases from 10 new cases the week before.

However, those numbers pale in comparison to the winter surge of the disease, when new Covid-19 cases peaked at 4,035 for the week ending Jan. 12, bringing the daily seven-day average of new cases for that week to 274.

News Staff Reporter Thomas J. Prohaska contributed to this report.

