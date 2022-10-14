Poloncarz proposes $2 billion budget that boosts public safety spending

County Executive Mark Poloncarz's proposed $2.1 billion Erie County budget calls for preserving all county programs, making major investments in criminal justice-related staffing, and offering more jobs and raises for elected and union employees.

While planning for the impact of a recession, he proposes returning county spending to pre-pandemic levels.

"I think we’ve been able to deliver the services that, once again, does not negatively impact the finances of our residents," Poloncarz said.

His proposal includes dozens of additional jobs for police services and jail supervision in the Sheriff's Office and nearly a hundred high-level administrative appointees being reclassified as "salaried," making them ineligible for overtime. County libraries would also see a higher-than-normal increase in funding.

In light of tremendous growth in real estate sales, construction and property values, the county's proposed property tax rate is falling for the fifth straight year in a row, dropping the rate, once again, to the lowest level in modern county history. Poloncarz noted the proposed tax rate of $3.92 per thousand dollars of assessed property – down from the current $4.32 rate – would be the lowest of all Western New York counties and lower than other upstate urban counties, including Monroe and Onondaga counties.

But the property tax levy – the total amount collected in property taxes – would grow by 3%, or $9.7 million, staying roughly within the 2% to 3% range each year since 2019. Spending would grow by 6.7% over last year's adopted budget as personnel costs grow, particularly with the approval of new contracts for all major unions this year.

The budget as proposed would remain under the state property tax cap. Poloncarz said he could have added millions more in spending for next year and still remained under the cap but decided to spend less and project sales tax growth of only 1% in light of an anticipated economic slowdown.

Increases in state and federal aid helped county finances this year. Tens of millions in prior federal stimulus and state aid will continue to be spent this year for major projects like the construction of the countywide ErieNet broadband network, park improvements, convention center facade improvements, the Wendt Mansion restoration and sewer upgrades.

Not seen in the upcoming budget is money to be borrowed for construction of a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The county has set aside $100 million of the $250 million it is slated to spend as the county's contribution for a new stadium. But the borrowing of up to $150 million is not reflected in the current budget because the deal isn't yet done and the timing for borrowing is not set, Poloncarz said.

Though the life of the current Bills stadium is winding down, the county will still contribute $2.2 million for maintenance and repair next year, as is required under its current lease agreement with the Bills and the state.

Among the major highlights in the proposal:

• Ending appointee overtime: In a response to public outrage, 93 commissioners, deputy commissioners and appointed administrators would be reclassified as "salaried" instead of as hourly wage workers. While many would see raises of roughly 3% once their job titles are linked to the white-collar union salary scale, they would no longer qualify for overtime.

"We're trying to address an issue that has existed for a long time," Poloncarz said, adding that the situation wasn't a major problem until Covid-19 struck.

• Money for public safety: The Sheriff's Office would receive an additional $16 million over its current budget. That includes $4.7 million in new salaries and benefits for more jobs in the county jails, to reduce overtime and improve working conditions, and more positions for policing. The Sheriff's Office would grow by 47 full-time and 10 part-time positions. Other positions would receive pay upgrades.

The District Attorney's Office would see a $2.5 million boost, with $685,000 allocated to higher pay for assistant district attorneys, as well as for crime investigators, stenographers and others to improve retention and recruitment.

"The largest growth areas in county government are in public safety," Poloncarz said. "So it's in the Sheriff's Office and in the District Attorney's Office at a time when we know that that's a significant issue with the general public – crime. There may be folks out there who still say, 'Defund the police.' I've never said that."

• Raises for elected officials: The county executive, sheriff, comptroller and county clerk positions would see raises of 7% next year, in keeping with the Citizens Salary Review Commission recommendation, approved by the Legislature, that their raises be tied to cost-of-living adjustments.

Thanks to inflation, all four county elected officials would receive the largest annual percentage raises of their careers. Before 2019, elected officials received no raises for 22 years.

The elected officials still receive lower salaries than their deputies. Poloncarz would go from earning $122,795 a year to $131,391, compared to the $189,363 for the deputy county executive.

• Bigger library investment: The Erie County library system typically receives limited increases of county money from sales tax growth. Poloncarz, however, proposes bumping up the county contribution to $1.8 million, some $1.3 million more than what the system would normally receive under the typical sales tax revenue sharing formula.

• Other new jobs: County jobs would grow by 105 full-time positions overall, with nearly half in the Sheriff's Office. The departments of Social Services, Health and Public Works would also see noteworthy additions, from road crew positions to health inspectors.

• Other major projects: The proposed budget includes $500,000 toward a $5 million sports fields complex at the SUNY Erie Community College's North Campus and $650,000 toward the Kleinhans Music Hall's capital campaign.

• Higher park fees: Campground and golf course fees would rise for the first time since 2014, and a new park fee would be imposed for major special events requiring county resources. Poloncarz said the goal of the fees is to ensure that users contribute to help make golf courses, campgrounds and parks self sustaining.