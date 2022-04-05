Poloncarz on wanting a Bills stadium in Buffalo and why it didn't happen

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was at a conference table next to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Marriott Harborcenter last year, facing Kim and Terry Pegula, when he told them what he wanted to say about a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills: He wanted it in Buffalo.

"It was my preference, and I told the Pegulas that straight to their face at a negotiation session," he said Monday during a meeting with Buffalo News editors and reporters.

Poloncarz even walked the South Park site he favored with others, he said, to see how a Bills stadium on that site might be situated on land where the old Commodore Perry housing projects stand. And the Pegulas did not reject the idea, he said.

The Seneca funds and the Bills stadium: a Q&A So far, Gov. Hochul's plan to tie the Seneca funds to the stadium costs has generated little attention from state legislators locked in a budget battle over the state's controversial bail reform law and other issues.

A lot happened after that day and in the end, a deal was crafted and announced last week that will keep the Bills and their stadium in Orchard Park, their home since 1973.