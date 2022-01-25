Poloncarz on mask mandate: 'We do not want to keep it on forever'

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that he expects some form of Covid-19 to be around forever – but not the pandemic restrictions.

If current trends continue, he said, the county's indoor mask mandate may be lifted next month.

Latest data continues to suggest that the Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that the latest county data confirms what he believed to be true last week: The latest Covid-19 surge is finally past its peak and trending downward.

"We all want to get back to what we consider normal life," Poloncarz said. "I believe Covid is going to be with us for the rest of our lives, in some form. That doesn't mean we're going to be following the same mask rules and things like that in the future."

He pointed to improved hospital capacity and lower positive test rates as signs the mask mandate's time may be numbered. New weekly cases for Covid-19 fell 47% last week, compared with the previous week, the second consecutive week of falling case numbers.

"If things continue in this trend, there's a possibility we'll be able to lift the mask requirement in February, but we're just not there yet," he said.

The county executive offered his optimistic view as he reinforced his position that Erie County's mask mandate still applies to all public, indoor spaces, regardless of state court decisions challenging the legality of Gov. Kathy Hochul's indoor mask mandate.