Poloncarz: No 'blank check' from taxpayers for Buffalo Bills stadium

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday said county and state negotiators haven't offered a limitless pool of money to the Buffalo Bills as the sides discuss how much the public will pay toward stadium construction or renovations for the team.

He also insisted that Bills executives haven't threatened to move the team to another city if their financial demands are not met.

"There is no blank check," Poloncarz told reporters at a news conference. "There will hopefully be a compromise in which we all come together, one way or another, and do what’s best for this community and ensure the integrity of the football team as the Buffalo Bills for decades to come."

Poloncarz said he understands fans' interest in the negotiations, but he urged patience while saying he doesn't expect the parties to reach a deal "any time soon" to replace the team's nearly 50-year-old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The county executive spoke several days after The Buffalo News reported that representatives for Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have asked the state and county to contribute at least $1.1 billion toward the cost of a new stadium, to be constructed in Orchard Park, with the team paying nothing, according to sources familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As talks simmer for a new Bills stadium, some of the basics already are in dispute A spokesman for Pegula Sports & Entertainment said the $1.1 billion figure for the stadium's cost was inaccurate, but declined to say whether the figure was higher or lower.