Poloncarz: No American Rescue Plan money for football stadium or new convention center

"This is going to be an amount of investment in the county that we have not seen in such a short period of time since I've been in county government, and as long as I can remember," Poloncarz said. "We're going to invest it wisely."

'Not some mass project'

Poloncarz has pegged the cost of a new Bills stadium at more than $1 billion.

The 10-year lease agreement between the state, the county and the Bills on the current stadium expires in 2023. There is no new agreement yet on a Bills stadium lease.

A football stadium gets used 10 times a year, he said. He compared that to the $14 million investment he plans in county parks, which get used daily.

"I looked at it that way, and that's what I see other communities are doing as well," he said. "They're looking at these projects that can put people to work for construction, as well as strategic investments in the communities that, in truth, need a little help, but not some mass project, or five or six just big projects, and then the money's blown."

Reassessing conventions