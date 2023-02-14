Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, who was in Washington, D.C., for a National Association of Counties conference, met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday and urged him to declare December's blizzard a "major disaster."

If the blizzard is given a federal "major disaster" designation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, it would free up millions more in FEMA reimbursement for storm response and clean-up efforts by local governments.

"I had the honor of meeting with President Biden one-on-one this afternoon, and was grateful for the opportunity to talk to him about the Christmas blizzard and the devastating effects it had on our community," Poloncarz said. "The President listened intently and directed his staff to follow up on this important matter. The President also gave his best wishes to the community after the year we had."

If FEMA declares the blizzard a "major disaster," it would allow for up to 75% of eligible costs that municipalities incurred to be reimbursed, he said. He also estimated that Erie County government alone spent more than $22.1 million in storm-related expenses. Other municipalities and school districts would have racked up their own costs. Poloncarz called a major disaster declaration "a big step on the road to recovery for all."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have previously committed to lobbying for Western New York to receive the "major disaster" status.