Poloncarz: Legislators 'can't force me' to provide Bills stadium updates

Last month, Erie County legislators unanimously demanded that County Executive Mark Poloncarz to provide regular updates about the status of Bills stadium lease negotiations.

His response Wednesday: "The Legislature can't force me to do anything."

Poloncarz said neither he nor his administration would meet with the Legislature publicly or privately to discuss stadium lease negotiations. He added that lease negotiations would be hurt if county legislators or state lawmakers were given information about the status of bargaining over the stadium.

Legislature Chair April Baskin said she has been disappointed by the lack of information from the county administration about what is occurring with negotiations.

"We're negotiating with the Bills like we're negotiating with the state, and the only way to get a good negotiation done is to do it among the entities that are there," Poloncarz said. "If you have interference from third parties, whether they're legislators in your county, Assembly or Senate, or just the general public, it doesn't help us get a deal done."

When pressed on whether anyone in his administration would even meet privately with legislators, he said individual legislators could call the county's attorney, but he reiterated that the county Legislature has no power over him. He said if they want to know what the county executive knows, then they should run for the office.

