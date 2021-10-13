Poloncarz: Judge's mask mandate ruling a 'vindication' of Erie County's pandemic efforts

"Fortunately, there are multiple other in-school mask mandate lawsuits pending throughout New York State," Aldinger said. "It is my hope that other judges will come to a very different conclusion. In the meantime, I will be discussing the option of an appeal with my clients."

In her decision, Ogden found the Erie County health order for masking complies with the state health order for masking in schools and that the state and county can impose regulations for the safety of students in public and private schools.

The mask rules are in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for children in a school setting, county officials have said.

"Public health is a serious responsibility, and we all have a role to play in defeating the Covid-19 pandemic," Poloncarz said. "Having my administration’s approach to winning this battle affirmed by Judge Ogden shows once again that we are doing the right thing for Erie County.”

Lawsuit claims health commissioner lacks authority to impose mask mandate The suit names Gov. Kathleen Hochul, the New York State Department of Health, and its commissioner, Howard Zucker, as defendants.

Christian Central Academy in September sued Poloncarz and Gov. Kathy Hochul – among others – over the mask mandate that it said threatens its very survival. The lawsuit came 10 days after the state Health Department filed an emergency regulation requiring face masks for everyone entering schools. By the time the emergency regulation came, Christian Central Academy had already formulated its parent-choice masking policy, according to its lawsuit. Dozens of parents chose to enroll their children on the basis of the parent-choice masking policy, and the school said it feared many of them would pull their children out of the school because of the mask mandate, according to the State Supreme Court lawsuit.

