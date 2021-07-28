Poloncarz: Indoor mask mandates could return this week

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said today he believes a mask mandate for indoor gatherings in Erie County could be coming as soon as the end of this week because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

"We will have an indoor mask requirement again, possibly by the end of the week," Poloncarz said Wednesday during an Erie County Industrial Development Agency meeting.

His remarks came a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said masks should be worn indoors in areas of the country where the virus is surging. The increase in cases is a result of the contagiousness of the delta variant of Covid-19 and lagging vaccination rates, officials have said.

​The mask mandate likely would apply to indoor gatherings, from bars and restaurants to bowling alleys and meetings, Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said Erie County has seen a significant rise in Covid cases caused by the delta variant, pushing up hospitalizations from the low levels of early summer.

About 10% of the hospitalizations in the county currently are breakthrough infections involving people who have been fully vaccinated, Poloncarz said, although the number of those cases remains relatively low and affects only three to four individuals.