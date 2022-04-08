 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poloncarz goes deep after giving speech at the Bills Fieldhouse

County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave his State of the County address on Thursday, but had much more fun after the speech-making was over.

 Sharon Cantillon
A few unanticipated moments punctuated Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's State of the County address Thursday.

Blame it on the setting.

One set of chuckles came during the event in the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse when Poloncarz was defending the county's contribution of $250 million toward the new Bills stadium. He acknowledged it was a lot of money but said the money would be invested in the local men and women who work on the construction project.

He then went off script to say those workers would then reinvest the money "when they go to stores, restaurants – and bars. This is Buffalo."

The next lighthearted moment came when most of the people attending the event had left.

A football mysteriously made its appearance.

James Blackwell, director of Erie County's Equal Employment Opportunity Office, Personnel Commissioner Tim Hogues and County Legislature staffer Sean Mulligan started passing the pigskin.

And as soon as Poloncarz could extricate himself from a news media huddle, he took off his jacket and joined in.

One wayward pass bounced off one of the white-clothed tables, just as his spokesman muttered that he had discouraged Poloncarz from giving into this temptation for fear of breaking things.

The county executive got several long passes in before it was time for everyone to go home.

