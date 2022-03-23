Poloncarz foresees 'a pretty good deal' ensuring Bills' future in WNY

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday was similarly asked about the reported $1 billion in public money being spent on the stadium, and she responded, "Where did you hear it’s a billion dollars for the Buffalo Bills?"

She then said, "All be told at the right time."

Poloncarz called this stadium deal much more complex than the one negotiated 10 years ago, which was essentially a long-term extension of the prior agreement. The new deal being negotiated involves both a construction agreement and a lease agreement.

"There's two different aspects associated with it, one is construction, one is everything that happens after the stadium is open and the keys are given to the tenant," he said. "We're in a good place with both of them."

He said many issues have been resolved in the past few months, and he confirmed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Pegulas have been directly involved in discussions and videoconferences.