Poloncarz foresees 'a pretty good deal' ensuring Bills' future in WNY
Poloncarz foresees 'a pretty good deal' ensuring Bills' future in WNY

poloncarz on bills stadium

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took questions from reporters Wednesday about the Bills stadium lease deal, which is expected to be announced soon.

 Jonathan D. Epstein

Signaling that a tentative Buffalo Bills stadium construction and lease deal could be announced soon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke positively Wednesday about the prospects of a long-term arrangement securing the future of the National Football League team in Western New York.

"I like where we are," Poloncarz said. "I hope very soon we'll be able to announce that we have a signed deal, and here are the terms."

Poloncarz took questions from the news media at an unrelated news conference Wednesday, and he offered more insight into what will be included in a final draft agreement. He expressed hope a deal will be announced by April 1.

"My goal has always been to get a long-term lease for this community so the Buffalo Bills stay the Buffalo Bills throughout the rest of my lifetime, and it's a fair deal for the people of Erie County," Poloncarz said.

When asked about the accuracy of a report about $1 billion in public money going toward the stadium deal, Poloncarz responded, "It's not an accurate number."

He also said he was bothered by false information being publicly reported regarding some terms of the deal.

"Soon enough, everyone will know the truth, and when they do, I think they'll look at it and go, 'That's a pretty good deal,' " he said. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday was similarly asked about the reported $1 billion in public money being spent on the stadium, and she responded, "Where did you hear it’s a billion dollars for the Buffalo Bills?"

She then said, "All be told at the right time."

Poloncarz called this stadium deal much more complex than the one negotiated 10 years ago, which was essentially a long-term extension of the prior agreement. The new deal being negotiated involves both a construction agreement and a lease agreement.

"There's two different aspects associated with it, one is construction, one is everything that happens after the stadium is open and the keys are given to the tenant," he said. "We're in a good place with both of them."

He said many issues have been resolved in the past few months, and he confirmed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Pegulas have been directly involved in discussions and videoconferences.

Poloncarz shot down speculation that SUNY Erie Community College's South Campus would be shut down to make room for the stadium. While ECC is struggling with enrollment and there have been informal conversations about what this may mean for the future of the campus in Orchard Park, which is adjacent to the current stadium, Poloncarz said rumors that the campus will be closed to accommodate a new stadium are false.

The only caveat is that some vacant ECC-owned land could be used for the stadium project – but none of ECC's buildings would be affected.

Poloncarz noted that construction of the new stadium would take years. He referred to a public push for a community benefit agreement to funnel money to community-based organizations, saying details of such an agreement would likely be ongoing while the new stadium is under construction.

Poloncarz said it is premature to discuss private development surrounding a new stadium. But he said there is definitely private developer interest. He added no county-owned land would be sold to private companies for development. A limited amount of private land would surround the stadium, though.

A Bills construction and lease agreement would be subject to a formal environmental review and county and state approvals.

Staff reporters Jonathan Epstein and Jason Wolf contributed to this story. 

