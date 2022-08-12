Poloncarz fills three top positions, including personnel commissioner and county attorney

There are three new faces in the administration of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz thanks to one top administrator leaving for a different county job and two others being elevated to statewide positions by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The new office holders are Jeremy Toth, county attorney; Brian Bray, head of the Personnel Department; and Benjamin Swanekamp as the county executive's chief of staff.

Former County Attorney Michael Siragusa left county government last month to serve as judge with the State Court of Claims. Poloncarz has now appointed Toth, the first assistant county attorney, to take that job. Toth had been filling in as acting county attorney since Siragusa left.

Former Personnel Commissioner Timothy Hogues also left the administration in April to become the state's head of the State Civil Service Commission. Poloncarz has appointed Bray, his policy director, to replace Hogues.

And as previously reported, Poloncarz appointed his former Deputy Budget Director Swanekamp to serve as his new chief of staff. He replaces Jennifer Hibit, who left to take a job as the director of Human Resources with the Erie County Water Authority.

The appointments of Toth and Bray are subject to County Legislature confirmation, though no objections are expected.

"They’re well respected in each of their areas," Poloncarz said. "They know county government inside and out."

Toth had served as second assistant county attorney for nine years before being promoted to first assistant county attorney last year, supervising the county's litigation team. The Buffalo resident graduated from City Honors School, SUNY Albany and University at Buffalo Law School.

Prior to serving as Poloncarz's policy director, Bray worked for six years as special assistant to the Commissioner of Social Services. Before that, he spent two years as Poloncarz's legislative liaison and previously worked in the Town of Amherst, heading up the Senior Services Department.

He also established several advisory boards including the Poverty Committee, New Americans Committee, Coordinating Council on Children and Families and the Foster Family Advisory Board. He is working on his doctorate in public administration from West Chester University, received his master's from Hilbert College, and his bachelor's degree from UB.

"The nice thing is, they both can get in there and hit the ground running," Poloncarz told The Buffalo News. "They both have a tremendous amount of county experience. They both were, in my eyes, the best choice."