Poloncarz defends Burstein as positive Covid-19 cases show modest decline

After weeks of rising Covid-19 cases in Erie County, the county leaders pointed to evidence that the tide might be starting to turn. County Executive Mark Poloncarz highlighted data Tuesday that finally showed a break in the climb in Covid-19 cases last week. Infections among young people continue to grow, however.
Meanwhile, Poloncarz devoted time during his weekly Covid-19 briefing to defend the county Health Department and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, who he said continues to have his full support.
After a year of heeding the advice of health officials over how to handle Covid-19 in schools, some parents and school officials are increasingly pushing back against that advice.
The last bit of information came in response to growing criticism from some school superintendents, physicians and parents who have described Burstein's quarantine, distancing and school sports restrictions as inconsistent, unfair, detrimental to education and needlessly restrictive.
Burstein has cautioned schools and parents in recent weeks about rushing to return to the classroom full time while cases of Covid-19 remain at record levels locally among school-age children.
In fact, Burstein has said that for schools that decide to space students 3 feet apart in the classroom, as opposed to 6 feet, an entire class would likely be quarantined should a student or staff member become infectious.
“I think that would be very problematic,” said Dr. Lauren Kuwik, an internist, pediatrician and one of the organizers for Physicians for Safe and Open Schools, an ad hoc group of local doctors. “They don’t have a scientific leg to stand on to reverse their quarantine guidance.”
“The school number that Gale often refers to has proven to be a good measure of community spread, but schools are not a contributing factor in that to any large degree,” said Jon MacSwan, superintendent of the Cleveland Hill School District.
“It’s hard to feel any other way right now than they are looking for an opportunity to remove complete cohorts or classrooms full of kids,” MacSwan added. “That’s a big concern we have moving forward, especially how that’s going to play out when we try to reopen in September.”
In response to calls from Western New York Students First that Burstein resign as health commissioner, Poloncarz said he wished to put an end to speculation that she may be fired or forced to quit. The answer is no.
"Gale Burstein has saved countless lives in this community," he said.
Fewer confirmed cases
For the first time in six weeks, Erie County reported a decline in confirmed positive Covid-19 cases last week, with positive cases falling from 3,406 to 3,306.
Hospitalization levels also appear to be leveling off, though the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units rose to its highest level since late January with 78 patients in ICUs.
Deaths are currently on track to exceed the total number of deaths due to the virus in March, which would end four straight months of decline.
Younger people, meanwhile, particularly between the ages of 10 and 39, are starting to test positive in greater numbers. Residents in their 20s and 30s accounted for 29% of all confirmed positive cases.
County schools reported the highest number of infections last week, with 642 students testing positive. But the Health Department did not find that any students with the virus had become infected through in-classroom transmission. School sports, however, have been found to spread Covid-19 in some cases, county leaders said.
Controversy
Poloncarz defended Burstein and the Health Department against criticism made by superintendents, physicians and students regarding decisions made that have hampered schools from opening to all students five days a week, and suspended or canceled school and youth sports games.
Compounding criticism is a report by Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw regarding county overtime for non-union appointees for first quarter of 2021. Burstein, who earns a salary of $209,305, is still the single highest overtime recipient of all administrators. The Comptroller's Office released updated information Tuesday indicating that through April 9, her overtime payments of $69,500 already exceed her regular pay of $63,600.
Poloncarz said he's made some changes to limit overtime, but can't stop his non-union administrators from collecting overtime because of how they are legally classified as hourly workers.
Regarding criticized Health Department policies and decisions, Poloncarz said the county is following recommendations laid out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and he will not second guess any Health Department recommendations.
"The recommendations we make to school districts are based on sound science and what we are seeing in the community today," he said.
Directly addressing criticism of county policies and rulings, he said he will continue to support decisions made by the Health Department.
"They are the fact-based folks, and they are the scientists," he said. "And if they say 'This is how it should be,' then I'm like, 'OK, that's fine. You're the Health Department. You make the final decision, not me.' "
Members of the local medical community have spoken out against the county’s message in recent weeks, saying evidence shows that schools are safe and have a low risk of transmission when masks are worn and safety protocols are followed. The group of doctors also raised concerns about the mental health issues they are seeing in children and blame the issues on a year of interrupted learning.
They, along with members of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, spoke with The Buffalo News Editorial Board to address some of their concerns.
The group of doctors, however, made it clear that while they were concerned about the messaging coming from the health department, they didn’t support Burstein’s removal.
"Not every situation is the same — I will grant you that — but we also have to look at the big picture," Poloncarz said. "Right now, we are still one of the worst counties in New York State. So really at this point, it doesn't matter to me what's being done elsewhere."
Criticism of Burstein most recently stemmed from a decision made to shut down an Alden High School football game.
In Alden, after Superintendent Adam Stoltman refused to cancel the Bulldogs game Saturday, an Erie County Sheriff's deputy rang his doorbell and served him with an order from Burstein to cancel the game, after some of the students were exposed to Covid-19-positive players from a Gowanda team. Poloncarz said three of the students tested positive, and one played with symptoms.