Poloncarz defends Burstein as positive Covid-19 cases show modest decline

Poloncarz said he's made some changes to limit overtime, but can't stop his non-union administrators from collecting overtime because of how they are legally classified as hourly workers.

Regarding criticized Health Department policies and decisions, Poloncarz said the county is following recommendations laid out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and he will not second guess any Health Department recommendations.

"The recommendations we make to school districts are based on sound science and what we are seeing in the community today," he said.

Directly addressing criticism of county policies and rulings, he said he will continue to support decisions made by the Health Department.

"They are the fact-based folks, and they are the scientists," he said. "And if they say 'This is how it should be,' then I'm like, 'OK, that's fine. You're the Health Department. You make the final decision, not me.' "