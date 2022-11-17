Poloncarz: Decision expected soon from Bills, NFL on status of Sunday's game

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said he expects the Buffalo Bills and the NFL to soon resolve the question about how the pending snowstorm will impact Sunday's game in Orchard Park.

"I'll just leave at this. I think that's going to be resolved fairly soon," Poloncarz said. "A decision should be forthcoming from the Bills and the NFL as to the status of this football game, but I'll leave it up to them to announce it."