 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Poloncarz: Decision expected soon from Bills, NFL on status of Sunday's game

  • Updated
  • 0

In what could potentially be a "historic" storm, AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline spoke with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on how the city is preparing for significant lake-effect snow.

Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said he expects the Buffalo Bills and the NFL to soon resolve the question about how the pending snowstorm will impact Sunday's game in Orchard Park.

Asked about the game during a storm briefing Thursday afternoon, Poloncarz said he expected an announcement soon.

"I'll just leave at this. I think that's going to be resolved fairly soon," Poloncarz said. "A decision should be forthcoming from the Bills and the NFL as to the status of this football game, but I'll leave it up to them to announce it."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Child poisonings linked to cough medicine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News