Poloncarz criticizes comptroller for missing report deadline

The Erie County Comptroller's Office is three weeks late filing the county's annual financial report with the state.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz, often a target of Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw's criticism, criticized Mychajliw on Friday after the state Comptroller's Office sent out a past-due notice.

"Comptroller Mychajliw is always eager to attack others and seek publicity for matters not related to his office instead of focusing on the duties and responsibilities related to his elected position," Poloncarz said in a statement, also urging him to "take his clearly stated job responsibilities seriously."

Mychajliw did not respond, but Deputy Comptroller Gregory Gach said stresses from the Covid-19 health crisis affected the county's response.

The report, which was due May 1, is being filed today , Gach said.

"We have been in constant contact with the State Comptroller’s Office to make sure it’s filed correctly," he said.

Spokeswoman Lynne Dixon of the county Comptroller's Office said officials decided to file a complete document later that meets all the state's requirements rather than file the report on time but with the need to file more addendums and changes later.

