Poloncarz cites threats for bringing back security detail

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is once again being followed by a security detail from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, following what he called multiple threats made against him.
The security team was put in place about a month ago after meeting with the sheriff, Central Police Services commissioner and district attorney regarding the severity of the threats made, Poloncarz told The Buffalo News.
One of the threats involved "someone who seems to know where I've been at various locations, saying they're going to shoot me in the head," he said.
Historically, Poloncarz has not had security protection, but he had security assigned to him for the first time in March 2019 for threats against him.
The county executive said recent threats prompted him to accept a trained “dignitary detail” from the Sheriff’s
A "dignitary detail" typically involves special transportation measures and sheriff's deputies who travel with him to scheduled events, among other security measures.
While Poloncarz has enjoyed voter support and been re-elected to office, his critics are vocal and have blamed him for many of the restrictions facing county residents throughout the pandemic.
Poloncarz said that he doesn't enjoy having a security detail because it diminishes his personal privacy and freedom of movement. But he said he has had to call the detail to intervene as recently as this past weekend, after someone was heard pounding on all the doors of his house.
He said he's not alone in needing protection.
"Officials, executives in other counties across the United States who've never had to have security details are getting them because of the concern with regard to the nastiness, and what people truly believe is our attempt to become dictators," Poloncarz said.
The county executive said he recently changed his personal cellphone number after he shared it in a call with a number of elected leaders across the county. His phone number was subsequently shared widely, and Poloncarz said he wound up receiving hundreds of calls and texts in a short period of time.
In November, the District Attorney's Office and Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed a harassment charge was lodged against Paul A. Czora of Clarence over a social media post in August that implied the county executive should be shot and killed.
Czora was accused of calling Poloncarz a "brown shirt Nazi" in a Twitter post, and adding, "We the people have the right and the power to stop you. Listen to this and think. BANG! Thump. Done."
In 2019, a suspicious package arrived at his office addressed to him as "personal and confidential." It had been hand-delivered and had no return address. Nothing inside turned out to be dangerous, but the incident put building security on alert, he said. Five days later, an incident occurred at his house that prompted him to call the police. He declined to elaborate to discourage copycats.