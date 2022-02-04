Poloncarz cites threats for bringing back security detail

He said he's not alone in needing protection.

"Officials, executives in other counties across the United States who've never had to have security details are getting them because of the concern with regard to the nastiness, and what people truly believe is our attempt to become dictators," Poloncarz said.

The county executive said he recently changed his personal cellphone number after he shared it in a call with a number of elected leaders across the county. His phone number was subsequently shared widely, and Poloncarz said he wound up receiving hundreds of calls and texts in a short period of time.

In November, the District Attorney's Office and Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed a harassment charge was lodged against Paul A. Czora of Clarence over a social media post in August that implied the county executive should be shot and killed.

Czora was accused of calling Poloncarz a "brown shirt Nazi" in a Twitter post, and adding, "We the people have the right and the power to stop you. Listen to this and think. BANG! Thump. Done."

In 2019, a suspicious package arrived at his office addressed to him as "personal and confidential." It had been hand-delivered and had no return address. Nothing inside turned out to be dangerous, but the incident put building security on alert, he said. Five days later, an incident occurred at his house that prompted him to call the police. He declined to elaborate to discourage copycats.

