Poloncarz: Bills' owners sought 100% public financing; stadium condition impacted talks

The urgency to reach a deal among New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to build a stadium by 2026 was heightened by the deteriorating upper deck at Highmark Stadium, the seriousness of which was unknown until last year, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday.

A report detailing the stadium’s condition by DiDonato Associates – commissioned by the county and completed by the Buffalo engineering and architectural firm in early 2021 – recommended replacing the seating panels and supports for the upper deck within five to seven years.

“First, the upper deck was not known as an issue for a decade,” Poloncarz wrote in a series of posts responding to a critic on Twitter, in which he revealed new details of the closed-door negotiations. “That was revealed in the most recent DiDonato Report, and they’ve done the analysis for decades.”

Poloncarz also publicly confirmed for the first time that Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula initially wanted the public to pay 100% of the cost to construct the stadium in Orchard Park, a site ultimately selected because it was less expensive and faster than building a stadium near downtown, considered impractical given the time frame imposed by the condition of Highmark Stadium.

“My preference was Buffalo but as I’ve said before you never get everything you want in a negotiation. We didn’t,” Poloncarz wrote. “The Pegulas didn’t (their original ask for was NYS and County to build a stadium in OP w/no team contribution). It’s a compromise. The team stays. That’s a win.”

Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment and lead negotiator for the Bills’ owners, declined to comment.

The 300-level upper deck at Highmark Stadium was last reinforced in 2018 and remains safe for now, according to the DiDonato report, which based its findings on research and inspections conducted in late 2020 and early 2021. But the firm identified pressing issues with the upper deck, as well as with the stadium’s water and electrical systems and a ring wall where the lower bowl meets the field.

The News obtained and reported the study’s findings in August 2021.

Poloncarz declined an interview request Monday, saying he didn’t have “anything else to add.”

He posted seven consecutive tweets after being tagged by a critic of the stadium financing deal, who posted a letter sent last week to state lawmakers by a group, Bills In Buffalo, that sought a new stadium in the city.

The Bills in Buffalo group, co-founded by developer Rocco Termini and architect Benjamin Siegel, has argued that a downtown stadium, which would cost at least an additional $350 million, could be transformational for the city.

The Bills in Buffalo correspondence criticized what it called an “irresponsible proposal” to spend $850 million in public money to help build the stadium in Orchard Park. The letter explained the group’s desire for a downtown stadium to ensure the Bills’ future in Western New York in a way that is “fiscally prudent and socially responsible for taxpayers.” And it based its assertions on the downtown location’s “superior economic impact” with statistics it attributes to studies commissioned by the Bills and state.

“We believe that the new Buffalo Bills stadium needs to be built in the City of Buffalo for the project to ever come close to justifying the unprecedented degree of taxpayer investment,” the letter reads.

Poloncarz, in the tweets Monday, pushed back on the group’s estimated economic impact of a downtown location, given the hundreds of millions of dollars in additional expenses and increased taxes.

“Second, the future value of economic impact was wildly inflated,” Poloncarz wrote. “The IMPLAN model of analysis was used, which is so bad the ECIDA doesn’t use it anymore to calculate future economic impact of projects. Everyone agreed the future impact of a stadium in Bflo was inflated.”

IMPLAN stands for Impact Analysis for Planning. It is a widely cited economic input-output model “frequently used to confirm an advocacy position of those who commission studies, rather than a search for truth,” according to John Crompton, a Texas A&M professor of recreation, park and tourism sciences, who wrote an article on the subject published in 2020 in the journal Tourism Review.

An overview of his paper cites the model’s “profound potential for creating falsified outcomes to support sponsor advocacy.”

Poloncarz, in his Twitter post, referenced the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

“Third, the cost to put light rail to the Bflo site was not included in the analysis, though it was contemplated as necessary,” Poloncarz wrote. “We are not far enough along to qualify for federal infrastructure dollars, and it would have been hundreds of millions more in costs.”

The county executive also explained why a stadium group that was formed in 2014 met just once.

Poloncarz said late Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson and his widow, Mary Wilson, who became controlling owner after her husband’s death, did not have an interest in committing to a new stadium. The team was sold after Wilson’s death in 2014 to the Pegulas.

“The former owners had no interest in committing to a new stadium,” Poloncarz wrote. “The new stadium committee was created in concert with them but met only once because the former owners didn’t have an interest in it.”

Poloncarz previously told The News that the county, state and Pegulas had preliminary discussions about financing a new stadium in late 2019, but those talks were sidetracked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poloncarz, on social media, went on to cite the higher costs and community opposition to building downtown, as well as the challenge of convincing lawmakers to agree to such a proposal, an issue, he said, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also faced at the state level.

“There are many other issues I’m not going to get into now,” Poloncarz wrote, “but the cost factor and growing opposition in the impacted neighborhood were huge. I wasn’t going to cut funding for public health, libraries, etc., to fund a stadium. I don’t in new OP deal. I would to fund city site.

“And probably have to create a new tax, or increase property taxes, to fund a city site. Getting any of that passed wasn’t feasible for many reasons. Governor dealt with same issue with NYS. The county will be in a better financial position under the new deal than the current.”

Erie County, which has owned Highmark Stadium and served as its landlord since the facility opened as Rich Stadium in 1973, will pay $250 million in upfront construction costs toward the new stadium, if approved by county legislators. Its future contributions are limited to surcharge revenue – essentially a tax – on fans who buy tickets, concessions and other items sold at the new facility.

New York State legislators voted Saturday to approve $600 million in upfront construction costs. The state, which will own the new stadium and lease it to the Bills, will pay its part of the funding with $418 million in Seneca casino revenue and $182 million from other state funds.

The state will also pay an estimated $280 million for capital improvements, maintenance and other ongoing expenses over the life of the 30-year lease, which works out to an average of $9.33 million per year, pushing the total public expenditures to an estimated $1.13 billion.

Under the 2013 lease agreement in place at Highmark Stadium, the state and county pay $14 million each year for capital improvement and operating expenses.

The $850 million in upfront costs paid by the public sets a record for an NFL stadium subsidy in total dollars but represents 60.7% of construction costs, a lower share of the burden than was shouldered by the public to build 10 NFL stadiums since 1998, according to a Buffalo News analysis. Those include stadiums in Indianapolis, Arizona, Seattle, Denver, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Nashville, Baltimore and Tampa.

Buffalo is the second-smallest market in the league.

The Pegulas and NFL will contribute $550 million toward the project, and the owners are responsible for all cost overruns, which Hochul called “quite significant.”

The Pegulas expect to raise between $50 million and $100 million of their portion of the funding through the sale of about 50,000 personal seat licenses to season ticket holders, PSE has said. The high end of that range translates to an average of $2,000 apiece, though some PSLs are likely to sell for far more, depending on the location of the seat. They are expected to begin around $1,000 apiece.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, said Saturday that she would have liked to have seen the Bills’ new stadium built in Buffalo but realizes it would have cost hundreds of millions more than in Orchard Park and displaced people living in public housing around the South Park site.

“I think this is the proper thing to do,” Peoples-Stokes said, approving the state funding. “The only thing that could have made it better was if it was in downtown Buffalo.”

