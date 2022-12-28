 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Poloncarz: Bills got no 'preferential treatment' in return from Chicago

  • Updated
  • 0
Steadier footing

Jacob Bauer is equipped with snowshoes as he heads home to watch the Bills game with friends on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

When the Buffalo Bills flew into Rochester after Saturday's game, they got no "preferential" treatment in their journey back to Buffalo while a travel ban was in place, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday.

The Bills reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office and asked for an escort into town, a request the Sheriff's Office denied, Poloncarz said.

"The Sheriff's Office said, 'No, we are not going to give you an escort. There's a driving ban going on. Sheriff's deputies are responding to life-threatening situations and we're not going to do an escort for the football team.' Simple as that."

At the time of their request, heavy snow was still falling, the county executive said.

"They were not allowed to travel," he said. "They did."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Poloncarz also said the Bills were not considered "essential employees."

People are also reading…

"As much as they're essential for our mental health when they win, they are not essential workers," Poloncarz said.

If some with the team have commercial truck licenses and want to get behind a rig and help with the cleanup, the county will bring them on, he said.

"If Josh [Allen] and those guys want to start shoveling driveways, go ahead. Be my guest," he said.

The Bills could not immediately be reached for comment.

Watch Poloncarz's comments on the Bills from Wednesday's briefing:

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly blizzard : States dig out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News