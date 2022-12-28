Poloncarz: Bills got no 'preferential treatment' in return from Chicago

When the Buffalo Bills flew into Rochester after Saturday's game, they got no "preferential" treatment in their journey back to Buffalo while a travel ban was in place, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday.
The Bills reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office and asked for an escort into town, a request the Sheriff's Office denied, Poloncarz said.
"The Sheriff's Office said, 'No, we are not going to give you an escort. There's a driving ban going on. Sheriff's deputies are responding to life-threatening situations and we're not going to do an escort for the football team.' Simple as that."
At the time of their request, heavy snow was still falling, the county executive said.
"They were not allowed to travel," he said. "They did."
Poloncarz also said the Bills were not considered "essential employees."
"As much as they're essential for our mental health when they win, they are not essential workers," Poloncarz said.
If some with the team have commercial truck licenses and want to get behind a rig and help with the cleanup, the county will bring them on, he said.
"If Josh [Allen] and those guys want to start shoveling driveways, go ahead. Be my guest," he said.
The Bills could not immediately be reached for comment.
Watch Poloncarz's comments on the Bills from Wednesday's briefing:
