Poloncarz apologizes for outburst, swearing in response to Mychajliw's reports

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened his weekly news briefing Tuesday by apologizing for his language after losing his temper and going on a five-minute tirade last week against former Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.

"I used a word, a barnyard epithet, that I should not have, and I apologize for that," he said.

At last week's news briefing, he denounced Mychajliw, using a curse word to describe "lies" publicized by the former comptroller regarding the amount of overtime being collected by Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

Poloncarz also criticized the news media for asking questions and reporting allegations raised in Mychajliw's reports and press releases regarding overtime accrued by Burstein.

"It's false, it's a lie, it's B.S.," he said.

He went on to use an expletive to describe Mychajliw's comments.

On Tuesday, Poloncarz apologized but re-asserted his defense of Burstein.