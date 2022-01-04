 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poloncarz apologizes for outburst, swearing in response to Mychajliw's reports
0 comments
top story

Poloncarz apologizes for outburst, swearing in response to Mychajliw's reports

Support this work for $1 a month
Erie County Covid-19 press conference (copy)

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz apologized Tuesday for using a swear word to describe comments made by former County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.

 Derek Gee

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened his weekly news briefing Tuesday by apologizing for his language after losing his temper and going on a five-minute tirade last week against former Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.

"I used a word, a barnyard epithet, that I should not have, and I apologize for that," he said.

At last week's news briefing, he denounced Mychajliw, using a curse word to describe "lies" publicized by the former comptroller regarding the amount of overtime being collected by Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

Poloncarz also criticized the news media for asking questions and reporting allegations raised in Mychajliw's reports and press releases regarding overtime accrued by Burstein.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"It's false, it's a lie, it's B.S.," he said.

He went on to use an expletive to describe Mychajliw's comments.

On Tuesday, Poloncarz apologized but re-asserted his defense of Burstein.

"I want to apologize to the people of Erie County for using a swear word last week because I was hot," he said. "I try to keep cool in situations at all times, but I knew the information that was provided by the former comptroller was wrong." 

Watch Poloncarz responding angrily to question last week by WKBW reporter Hannah Buehler: 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: [BN] Chronicles: Looking back at Western New York Bigfoot sightings

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News