Poloncarz: All sides getting closer to agreement on Bills stadium lease

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that the county, state and Bills owners have made progress recently toward reaching a final deal on a new lease agreement for the Bills stadium.

However, a deal is not expected within the next few days, nor is anything expected to be announced at Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address on Wednesday.

"There have been significant discussions over the last two weeks," Poloncarz said at his weekly news briefing. "That I will not deny. But we are not imminent to a deal."

He defined "imminent" as nothing likely to be announced within the next few days.

"I will say some progress has been made," he said.

He went on to say that he's not disappointed talks are still continuing when he had hoped to have the broad terms of a deal announced by the end of 2021.

"I think the idea is we're going to get a deal done that's right for all, that benefits the community, that ensures the Buffalo Bills are the Buffalo Bills," he said.