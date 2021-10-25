Polling site video skirmish highlights battle for every Buffalo mayoral ballot

Ralph M. Mohr, Erie County Republican elections commissioner for Erie County, said that after receiving an inquiry over the incident from the State Attorney General’s office, a letter was sent Monday to Grant, the Walton supporter, informing her that videotaping someone casting a ballot constitutes voter intimidation. She was banned from entering a polling place again, except to cast her own ballot, and will be prohibited from registering as a poll watcher for Walton's campaign.

Reached Monday, Meadows told The Buffalo News an elderly woman told her she did not know what to do with the Brown stamp, and Meadows showed her how to cast her vote.

Meadows then asked the woman’s elderly sister, who was at a different table, if she needed help filling out the ballot. The woman responded yes, and Meadows helped her, she said.

By letter of the law, the first interaction would have been legal, but the second, when Meadows approached the voter rather than the other way around, was not. Grant said she recorded the incident to show just that.

“I hit record because I wanted the world to see what she was doing by directing a voter how to vote," Grant said.

Meadows said it was her understanding that she was acting legally while helping both women.