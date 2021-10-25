 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polling site video skirmish highlights battle for every Buffalo mayoral ballot
0 comments
topical top story

Polling site video skirmish highlights battle for every Buffalo mayoral ballot

Support this work for $1 a month

A dust-up over a video shot in an early voting location Saturday could foreshadow the battle for every last vote in Buffalo's hotly contested mayoral election.

The question over what role supporters can play inside a polling place is at the center of an incident at Delavan-Grider Community Center when a supporter of Mayor Byron Brown was seen assisting an elderly woman in properly casting a write-in vote.

Brown supporter Carolette Meadows said she was helping two elderly women who didn’t know how to use a rubber stamp to write in Brown's name. That's when former Erie County Legislature Chairperson Betty Jean Grant, a supporter of India Walton, protested that Meadows’ intervention was illegal and began recording the interaction on her cell phone.

Polling locations are open to the public and campaigns may have designated observers inside who can assist a voter in filling out a ballot if the voter asks them for help. Observers are not allowed to wear campaign apparel or approach voters inside polling places because that would violate state law, which prohibits campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place. It is also illegal to videotape voters inside a polling station in New York State, according to local and state officials.

Based on those rules, both Grant and, by her own admission, Meadows, violated the law.

Ralph M. Mohr, Erie County Republican elections commissioner for Erie County, said that after receiving an inquiry over the incident from the State Attorney General’s office, a letter was sent Monday to Grant, the Walton supporter, informing her that videotaping someone casting a ballot constitutes voter intimidation. She was banned from entering a polling place again, except to cast her own ballot, and will be prohibited from registering as a poll watcher for Walton's campaign. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Reached Monday, Meadows told The Buffalo News an elderly woman told her she did not know what to do with the Brown stamp, and Meadows showed her how to cast her vote.

Meadows then asked the woman’s elderly sister, who was at a different table, if she needed help filling out the ballot. The woman responded yes, and Meadows helped her, she said.

By letter of the law, the first interaction would have been legal, but the second, when Meadows approached the voter rather than the other way around, was not. Grant said she recorded the incident to show just that.

“I hit record because I wanted the world to see what she was doing by directing a voter how to vote," Grant said.

Meadows said it was her understanding that she was acting legally while helping both women.

“I said, 'I did not tell her how to vote. I was helping her vote, which I can do,' ” Meadows said.

Mohr said no action has been taken against Meadows because no one made the Board of Elections aware that Meadows had initiated the interaction with the voter. 

"The video didn’t show how she (Meadows) was asked to assist, but it was our understanding that the lady in the wheelchair was the one who asked for assistance," Mohr said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

North Carolina Man Identified As Victim Of John Wayne Gacy

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News