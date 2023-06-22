The poll site for Tuesday’s Democratic primary election for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council has been moved to a different location, the Erie County Board of Elections announced Thursday.

Because of safety concerns due to construction at Calvary Baptist Church, the poll site for election districts 41 and 42 in Masten has been relocated to True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St.

Only voters previously assigned to Calvary Baptist Church for Tuesday’s primary are affected by the change. The Board of Elections is notifying those voters by letter.

Voters can visit elections.erie.gov or call the Board of Elections at 858-8891 with any questions or concerns.