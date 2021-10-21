Poll: New Yorkers split on whether worst of pandemic is over

A majority of the 394 New Yorkers who participated in the poll say they are comfortable, to varying degrees, being in public places like grocery stores, restaurants, live theaters, sports stadiums and workplaces. But some venues still have sizeable stop signs for some New Yorkers: 44%, for instance, said they are either not very comfortable or not at all comfortable attending a pro sports event, and 40% felt that way about going out to a movie theater.

When the numbers are looked at in different subsets, with smaller numbers and thereby higher rates in the margin of error, some telling stories still emerge.

For instance, when asked if the pandemic’s worst days are still ahead, 42% of upstate New Yorkers believed that to be the case. Among New York City residents, the number stood at 37% while 25% of suburban New York City residents think the worst is to come. The most optimistic that the worst is over: men, Catholics, Jews, whites and people making over $100,000 a year.

As already known from federal and state data, the younger the poll respondent, the less likely they were to have gotten vaccinated.