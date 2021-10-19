Poll: Hochul leads potential Democratic opponents

ALBANY – The good news for Gov. Kathy Hochul: A new poll shows her leading some of her potential Democratic primary opponents in 2022.

The bad news: June 2022 is a long way off and her job performance rating has dipped into negative territory just two months on the job.

Siena College this morning released a poll with three different primary race possibilities for Hochul, who is working hard to try to gain the Democratic Party’s convention backing next February as a means to dissuade some Democrats challengers who might want to block her bid for a full term as governor.

In a head-to-head matchup against Attorney General Letitia James, Hochul leads 47% to 31%.

In a four-way race, Hochul gets 39% of the support among registered Democrats, compared with 20% for James, 10% for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and 8% for New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who became governor in August, scored better among upstate and downstate suburban voters than those from New York City.

A final scenario – adding disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo into the field with those four candidates – Hochul still leads with 31% of the vote to Cuomo’s 17%. James trails at 14%, Williams at 7% and de Blasio at 6%.