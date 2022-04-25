 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Poll finds strong opposition to state's Buffalo Bills stadium deal

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

New York State voters strongly oppose the state's deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, according to a newly released Siena Research Institute poll.

The poll found 63% of voters opposed the state providing $600 million in funding toward a new stadium, with 24% approving of the deal. The rest said their views were mixed, they didn't know, or didn't have an opinion.

The deal was opposed by 70% of Republican voters, 64% of independent voters and 60% of Democratic voters, according to the poll.

Buffalo Bills stadium

A new poll finds strong opposition from voters to the state's stadium deal. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"It’s opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. He noted that upstate voters were even less approving than downstate voters of the deal.

The poll found 68% of upstate voters were against the state's deal, and only 18% of them approved of it. Siena defines upstate as everywhere outside of the five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, and the counties of Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam.

People are also reading…

Sixty-nine percent of downstate suburban voters were against the deal, while 55% of New York City voters opposed it, the poll said.

In the 13 westernmost counties of the state, a total of 57 voters were polled about the stadium deal. Among them, 65% of them were opposed to it, and 31% approved of the deal.

The poll was conducted earlier this month, with 806 registered voters.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canada eases border entry requirements

Canada eases border entry requirements

The U.S.-Canadian border will open a bit more starting Monday, as Canada eases its requirement that most visiting children be vaccinated and abandons its mandate that vaccinated visitors provide a quarantine plan just in case they come down with Covid-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County Legislature begins mulling Bills stadium deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News