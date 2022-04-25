Poll finds strong opposition to state's Buffalo Bills stadium deal

New York State voters strongly oppose the state's deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, according to a newly released Siena Research Institute poll.

The poll found 63% of voters opposed the state providing $600 million in funding toward a new stadium, with 24% approving of the deal. The rest said their views were mixed, they didn't know, or didn't have an opinion.

The deal was opposed by 70% of Republican voters, 64% of independent voters and 60% of Democratic voters, according to the poll.

"It’s opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. He noted that upstate voters were even less approving than downstate voters of the deal.

The poll found 68% of upstate voters were against the state's deal, and only 18% of them approved of it. Siena defines upstate as everywhere outside of the five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, and the counties of Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam.

Sixty-nine percent of downstate suburban voters were against the deal, while 55% of New York City voters opposed it, the poll said.

In the 13 westernmost counties of the state, a total of 57 voters were polled about the stadium deal. Among them, 65% of them were opposed to it, and 31% approved of the deal.

The poll was conducted earlier this month, with 806 registered voters.

