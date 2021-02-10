Politics likely to shrink proposal to bring hundreds of millions in federal aid to WNY

The aid package would allow Buffalo to do that, and then some. The city budgeted $65 million for federal aid in its current budget, and Brown said that if it receives far more money than that, Buffalo could pay off $25 million in debt and patch what it expects to be another pandemic-inspired hole in its budget for the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, if Erie County gets anywhere near the $180 million it would get under the House proposal, it would be able to restore the more than 200 jobs it cut to balance its budget amid the pandemic, said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

What's more, "this will give us the additional assistance we need to continue our direct Covid-19 response," including the county's testing and vaccination efforts, Poloncarz said.

Niagara County would get $41 million under the aid proposal. Besides Buffalo, the City of Niagara Falls would get the most among local cities and towns: $55 million. But the region's towns and villages would benefit broadly, too, with the Town of Tonawanda set to get $39 million. Cheektowaga would get an estimated $24 million and Amherst would get $14 million.