Political outcry over elimination of bus routes sparks proposed raises for drivers and mechanics

After a political outcry over Metro Bus staffing and elimination of some express routes, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has agreed to a new contract with its drivers and mechanics featuring a 15.25% raise over three years.

Jeff Richardson, president of Amalgamated Transit Union 1342, said negotiators left the bargaining table last week with a tentative agreement that must yet be ratified by the authority's board of commissioners. He said the NFTA agreed to address a new contract well before the expiration of its current pact on July 31, and that the union feels good about the results.

"It wasn't paying enough, and all those years of zeros [with no contract] put us behind the 8-ball," he said. "I believe they listened and the negotiations went well. We didn't back down, and they came through."

Richardson also credited local politicians for calling attention to the relative low pay of NFTA workers, especially after the authority cited the inability to attract workers as the reason for suspending several express routes. On Feb. 13, the NFTA ended express bus service on eight routes and decreased evening and weekend service. At the time, Executive Director Kimberley A. Minkel called the driver shortage a nationwide problem, while the local authority contended with a labor shortage and high absenteeism because of Covid-19.

But State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, called out the NFTA, contending the labor shortage stemmed from its uncompetitive wages compared to other upstate transit agencies and private companies.

"They could pay their drivers a competitive wage," he said during a March 11 news conference. "That's how you get bus drivers."

Ryan said Friday the new contract goes a long way toward restoring local transit jobs as a "ticket to the middle class."

"Finally, they recognized the value of their workers," he added. "It's a shame it took a pandemic for them to do it."

Ryan said a Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab study he and others requested noted that when adjusted for inflation, NFTA drivers at the top rate earn less than 20 years ago. He believes the study helped shine light on a situation that was also contributing to a labor shortage.

Richardson also noted the efforts of Rep. Brian Higgins, State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, Legislators April N.M. Baskin and Howard J. Johnson Jr., and Fillmore Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski.

Minkel would not comment on the new pact, citing the need for commissioners' consideration at their April 28 meeting. But Richardson said the authority in the past few weeks agreed to open the contract for early negotiations. The result, he said, will be an immediate 9% pay hike and improvements to longevity pay based on years of service.

Other contract improvements include new bereavement benefits, top pay available at four years instead of five, and wage increases totaling more than 15% over the three-year pact.

"It will be good for us, with top operators making $54,000 a year," he said, adding the agreement preserves health insurance and longevity improvements will help retention rates.

In 2017, the authority and Local 1342 ratified an 11-year agreement with an initial 11% pay raise – the first in eight years. Subsequent raises totaling 17.25% were slated through 2020. For the first time, workers were required to pay for a portion of health insurance.

