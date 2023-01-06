Political group to appeal court ruling on Common Council redistricting

Our City Action Buffalo, a political action group, said it will appeal a court ruling that upheld new Common Council boundaries in Buffalo.

Last month's ruling from State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker rejected the group's legal challenge to the new boundaries.

"We believe the judge's ruling did not consider the depth of information and facts that were provided in our papers," said Stephanie Adams, an attorney for the group and the nine voters who sued.

As an example, the court record does not support the city's stance that meetings of the Citizens Commission were properly noticed, published and broadcast, Adams said.

"We need the benefit of a review by fresh eyes from a judiciary engaging in deep analysis," Adams said.

Walker found the legal challenge did not demonstrate the new boundaries fell short of legal requirements.

The group will ask the Appellate Division in Rochester to review his decision.

"The appeal will come with a significant financial cost to Our City Action Buffalo and the co-petitioners," said Harper Bishop, the group's interim director. "However, that is a small price to pay to continue bringing genuine scrutiny and real accountability to the reapportionment process in the City of Buffalo.”