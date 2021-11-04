 Skip to main content
Police: Victim in shooting Tuesday on Keppel Street pronounced dead at scene
A 30-year-old Buffalo man who was shot around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Keppel Street in the city's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood was declared dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown's office.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said anyone with information about the fatal shooting is being asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

