Police use new BolaWrap device for first time as controversy persists

The team attempted to reason with their scissors-armed subject for more than an hour, Rinaldo said, before using the BolaWrap.

"It was enough to get her down on the ground," he said, noting that police and mental health professionals were interacting with one another throughout the standoff. Both elements of the Behavioral Health Team – police and clinicians – were on hand to assist the other, he said.

"In a case like this, time is of the essence," Rinaldo said, adding that officers determined that the BolaWrap was the fastest and safest way to get the person to the hospital.

"The goal is is to try to prevent any escalation to the point of violence," he said. "The longer the delay, the greater the chance the situation will go south."

Rinaldo acknowledged that some people are concerned about the BolaWrap's "optics."

"The optics here a lot better than shooting someone," he said.

Still, Hall said police continue to miss the point that their subject Friday at Kenfield-Langfield did not trust the police, and as a result, resisted getting into a police car.

"Having folks in uniform show up and try to get her into a police car is not the way to calm someone down," he said.