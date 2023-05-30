A detail that uses police helicopters to track ATVs and dirt bikes operating within Buffalo city limits confiscated 31 of the vehicles over Memorial Day weekend.

Unregistered and uninsured ATVs and dirt bikes are not only illegal to operate in the city but also potentially dangerous since their operators often weave in and out of traffic, and even drive on sidewalks, Mayor Byron W. Brown said Tuesday during a news conference in the police garage on Seneca Street where the seized vehicles were on display.

"Since the detail was established in 2021, we are now over 300 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes that have been seized by law enforcement," Brown said.

The mayor was joined by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia and State Police Capt. Gregory Peron, who both explained how the detail works.

"This is the third year in a row that we've done this," said Gramaglia.

"It was necessitated by the amount of ATVs and dirt bikes that too many of our citizens have seen out on the streets. We've seen street takeovers. We've seen intersections being taken over, and the unfortunate reality is we've also seen gun crimes associated with individuals who are riding these (vehicles)," he added.

It's not just a Buffalo problem, Gramaglia said.

"This is something that you see in cities all across the country. That's the unfortunate reality. It really became an issue of widespread nature in 2020, the summer when the pandemic started," he said.

Gramaglia said aviation units by state police, and the Erie and Niagara county sheriff's offices have been instrumental in assisting the Buffalo Police Department, which does not have its own helicopters. He said the aim is to get ATVs and dirt bikes off city streets without endangering police officers and others.

"We don't want our officers getting in situations where someone is going to get hurt. The helicopters are the eyes in the sky calling out where these are, where they're going and, even if they go off the street and on to private property, they can be directed by the helicopter, or the observer in the helicopter, to take us in so we can go in and seize these (vehicles)," Gramaglia said.

"The ATVs and dirt bikes, as both the mayor and the commissioner said, are safety issues, but it's also a quality of life issue for the good citizens of the City of Buffalo," said Peron.

While there are places in Erie County where it is legal to operate unregistered ATVs and dirt bikes, there's nowhere in the city where it's legal, said Brown.

"If you look at many of these vehicles, if not all of them, they cost a good amount of money for somebody to purchase this vehicle. So, to purchase this and not use it properly and to have it confiscated and then ultimately destroyed is just a waste of somebody's money. We want the public to do the right thing. We don't want our police and law enforcement to be in the position of having to confiscate these vehicles for public safety and quality of life, but we will continue to do that if people continue to operate them in the City of Buffalo," Brown said.

In order to be operated legally in Buffalo, owners of ATVs or dirt bikes must be able to register and insure the vehicle, Gramaglia said.

"It has to have all of the safety equipment, lighting, turn signals, brake lights, things of that nature. That's what makes the difference as to whether it can be legally registered or not," he said.

Those seeking to have their seized vehicles returned must be able prove ownership, and provide paperwork showing that they are eligible to be insured and registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, according to Gramaglia. Otherwise, vehicles will be kept for 30 days before they are disassembled and scrapped, he said.