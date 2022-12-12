Police: Two adult sisters charged with assault in stabbing at Lydia T. Wright School

Two sisters have been arrested in connection with an assault Thursday at the Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Appenheimer Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The suspects, Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominque Gray, 35, both of Buffalo, have each been charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the victim, a 31-year-old Buffalo woman, was at the school picking up her child when the woman was stabbed in the back following a physical altercation.