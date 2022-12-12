 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Two adult sisters charged with assault in stabbing at Lydia T. Wright School

  Updated
Two sisters have been arrested in connection with an assault Thursday at the Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Appenheimer Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The suspects, Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominque Gray, 35, both of Buffalo, have each been charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the victim, a 31-year-old Buffalo woman, was at the school picking up her child when the woman was stabbed in the back following a physical altercation.

The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released. 

