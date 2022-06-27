Police shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge

A man accused of shooting at Buffalo police officers faces an attempted murder charge that could send him to prison for 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Nakeem Haynes, 27, of Buffalo, was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court on one count of attempted murder in the first degree, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

He remains held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a felony hearing.

Officers Jake Michienzi and Hao Tran were on patrol on June 17 when they came upon a shooting at 1057 Broadway St.

Haynes allegedly shot and killed Atlas Johnson, 63, at that location.

The officers pursued Haynes in their vehicle. Haynes is accused of firing one shot that broke through the patrol vehicle windshield and struck Michienzi's gun holster. He is also accused of shooting at the officers when they chased him on foot, according to a release from the office.

Michienzi and Tran fired 21 shots at Haynes during the pursuit, according to police officials. The shooting wounded Haynes, and the officers detained him on Playter Street. Haynes was taken to Erie County Medical Center after the officers allegedly administered first aid to him.

Buffalo police body camera footage captures tense moments: 'You're going to get shot!' Body camera footage released Thursday by Buffalo police, although jerky and hard to see at times, shows a tense police call in which two police officers can be heard yelling commands as they ran through open lots Friday and eventually shot a man suspected of fatally shooting someone just minutes earlier.

The Buffalo Police Department released body camera footage of the shooting on Thursday. Both Michienzi and Tran's cameras started recording after Haynes allegedly shot at them through their vehicle.

Both officers are on administrative leave, which is standard policy for Buffalo officers involved in shootings.

Haynes remains hospitalized at ECMC for his injuries.

The homicide and the police shooting of Haynes remain under investigation.

