 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek info on Buffalo man missing for a month
0 comments

Police seek info on Buffalo man missing for a month

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police on Saturday asked the public's help locating a man who has been missing for over a month.

Owens

Derente Owens.

Police said Derente Owens, 24, is a Black male, who is 5 feet, 6 inches and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Owens' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why can't WNY get over the Covid hump?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News