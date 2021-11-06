Police seek info on Buffalo man missing for a month

Buffalo police on Saturday asked the public's help locating a man who has been missing for over a month.
Police said Derente Owens, 24, is a Black male, who is 5 feet, 6 inches and 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on Owens' whereabouts is asked to call 911.
