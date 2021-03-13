 Skip to main content
Police seek help locating Buffalo boy, 12, missing since August
Buffalo police are seeking the public's help in locating a Warren Avenue boy who has been missing since August.

Jaylen Griffin

Police said 12-year-old Jaylen M. Griffin is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jaylen was last seen at his home on Aug. 4.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is being asked to call 911.

