Police seek help locating Buffalo boy, 12, missing since August

Buffalo police are seeking the public's help in locating a Warren Avenue boy who has been missing since August.
Police said 12-year-old Jaylen M. Griffin is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jaylen was last seen at his home on Aug. 4.
Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is being asked to call 911.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
