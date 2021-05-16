 Skip to main content
Police seek help finding missing girl last seen near Boston elementary school
Police seek help finding missing girl last seen near Boston elementary school

  • Updated
Missing girl
Photo courtesy of New York State Police

State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Julianne Lanzieri was last seen between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday near Boston Valley Elementary School. It is believed that she rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location.

The girl is white, with brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 4 inches and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top with a blue shirt underneath, white Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie.

Anyone who has seen her should call the State Police at (585) 344-6200.

Tags

