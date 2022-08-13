Police searching for missing girl, 12

Buffalo police are asking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old Buffalo girl who is believed to have run away from home.

Yeneidaliz "Jay" Rodriguez was last seen leaving a residence on Pooley Place around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police described her as a Hispanic female. She is 5 feet tall, about 120 pounds, with black hair with brown tips. She was last seen wearing a "Bad Bunny" hoodie, black sweatpants and black Champion sneakers with white soles. She was carrying a black Champion backpack with white lettering.

Police asked anyone who knows her whereabouts to call 911.