Police search for wounded killer who stabbed Buffalo State student at UB North

An altercation Friday evening outside a freshman dorm at the University at Buffalo North Campus left a 19-year-old student from SUNY Buffalo State College fatally stabbed and police searching for his killer.

But officials at both schools told students, faculty and staff that the incident was not random and there was no further threat to the campus communities.

“To be clear, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather a targeted incident between known individuals,” UB Police Chief Chris Bartolomei said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Tyler Lewis, 19, of Long Island. He was found stabbed in the chest around 7:30 p.m. Friday. He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday, UB police said they had identified a "person of interest" in the stabbing.

They said the suspected assailant had suffered "substantial" wounds to his face, including a diagonal cut across his forehead and multiple cuts on his face. Police described the "person of interest" as a white male between 19 and 22, wearing a mustard-colored shirt. They said he fled the scene in a black four-door sedan. Friday night, in one of several emergency alerts to the UB community, police said that "at least four others" may have been involved in the incident.

Saturday morning, several students from the Richmond dorms shared their reactions to the homicide on their campus.

Colin Perney, a UB freshman whose dorm is next to the crime scene, said he was relieved when authorities said the suspects didn't pose a danger to other UB students. Yet, he was worried.

"Still, why here?" he asked.

Perney and his roommate Ben Farhi were hanging out Friday night on the second floor of Richmond 3, a dorm building, when they became aware of an incident outside the building.

"There were cops everywhere, a huge scene," Farhi said Saturday outside the dorm.

Farhi said a friend of his was trying to exit the dorm as the incident unfolded outside.

"He said he saw, like, five guys jump out of a car, beating somebody up," Farhi said.

Farhi said his friend left the area quickly. The friend later shared with investigators what he witnessed, he added.

Perney and Farhi said law enforcement went room-to-room in Richmond seeking information. They also saw police shining their flashlights to inspect "remnants" on the ground in the roadway about 15 yards from the dorm's front door.

Gavin Triggs, a UB student from Brooklyn, returned to the Amherst campus at about 8:30 p.m. after going out to dinner in Buffalo with his girlfriend. He said he saw three police cars blocking off each of the two entrances to one of the parking lots.

"We didn't know what to think," Triggs said. "We were discombobulated and confused."

Triggs said he and his girlfriend visited a friend who lived on the third floor of the building with the clearest view of the parking lot. Triggs said he could see "caution tape everywhere," and "roughly six officers huddled toward the side of the parking lot." He said he was still a little rattled from the incident.

"I'm from Brooklyn, so it feels like we get a report like this every single day there, so you become almost immune to it, but it's still very scary to know my friend is literally up there – and it could happen right here," Triggs said.

Buffalo State President Katherine S. Conway-Turner said the victim was a sophomore from Baldwin, N.Y., majoring in pre-business administration.

"On behalf of the entire Buffalo State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to Tyler’s family and beloved friends. Our hearts ache for you during this difficult time," Conway-Turner said in a statement.

UB President Satish Tripathi assured that the incident was isolated.

"University Police are actively investigating this horrible act of violence and are in communication with Buffalo State police and local police. I want to reassure our campus community that University Police believe there is no residual danger to campus from this incident," he said.

Both presidents encouraged those seeking help to call their campus counseling programs or Crisis Services of Erie County's 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131 or to text: “GOT5” to 741-741.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the person of interest to contact University Police immediately at 716-645-2222.