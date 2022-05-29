 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police, residents deal with roar of illegal ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets

Buffalo police seized a number of dirt bikes whose drivers had them revving around the Elmwood District on a dry and picturesque Sunday afternoon.

While a Buffalo police spokesman did not return a message seeking comment, residents on a Facebook page called “Residents of the Elmwood Village” said they saw clusters of dirt bikes and ATVs on Elmwood Avenue, Delaware Avenue and St. James Place.

One person reported seeing police pursuing the ATVs at potentially dangerous speeds.

It’s not uncommon to see unregistered dirt bikes – which are illegal to operate on city streets – charging through Buffalo, apparently for amusement.

Officers at the Buffalo Police Department D District referred The Buffalo News to City Hall spokesman Michael DeGeorge, who did not respond to a message seeking comment. A check of the police scanners Sunday indicated officers had stopped and were impounding at least three of the vehicles.

Roughly one year ago, in June 2021, police launched a weekend crackdown on dirt bikes and ATVs being ridden on city streets. By the end of that weekend, police had impounded 31 vehicles and issued 40 traffic summonses.

