Police recruitment event set for Monday in Amherst

  • Updated
A police recruitment event is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Amherst Police Department Community Policing and Training Facility, 4220 Bailey Ave.

Police officers from Amherst, Kenmore, Lancaster and the Town of Tonawanda, as well as Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo will be available to answer questions from prospective recruits and provide applications for the Erie County Civil Service Police Officer exam set for Sept. 17.

The deadline to register to take the exam is July 27.

In addition to police officer positions, some of the local departments will also be recruiting to fill both full- and part-time dispatcher positions. 

