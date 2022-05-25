Police officer resigns before pleading guilty to domestic violence charges

A police officer resigned from the Buffalo Police Department Tuesday before admitting to misdemeanor charges in two off-duty domestic violence incidents, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Keenan J. Redmon, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree menacing and one count of second-degree criminal trespass.

Redmon faces a maximum of one year in jail at his Aug. 15 sentencing by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges. He remains released on his own recognizance.

At about 11 p.m. on July 22, Redmon forcibly grabbed a female victim by the back of her neck at a Hertel Avenue restaurant, the DA's office said.

On the late evening of Aug. 26 and into the early morning hours of Aug. 27, he forced the same woman into a bathroom and brandished what appeared to be a pistol while threatening her. The incident occurred while Redmon was unlawfully inside her Buffalo home.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department for its work in the investigations.

An order of protection remains in effect on behalf of the victim.