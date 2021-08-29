Police officer catches woman leaping to safety from two-alarm fire

A Buffalo police officer caught a resident of a burning home Sunday morning when she leaped to safety from a second-floor overhang, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Buffalo firefighters and neighbors assisted in the rescue at a 2 1/2-story residence at 80 Sidney St., between Fillmore Avenue and the Kensington Expressway in the city’s Martin Luther King Park neighborhood.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators estimated damage at $100,000. The American Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children, DeGeorge said.

Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire, which started on the second floor, just before 11:25 a.m., DeGeorge reported. The cause is under investigation.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.