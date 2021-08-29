 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police officer catches woman leaping to safety from two-alarm fire
0 comments

Police officer catches woman leaping to safety from two-alarm fire

Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo police officer caught a resident of a burning home Sunday morning when she leaped to safety from a second-floor overhang, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Buffalo firefighters and neighbors assisted in the rescue at a 2 1/2-story residence at 80 Sidney St., between Fillmore Avenue and the Kensington Expressway in the city’s Martin Luther King Park neighborhood.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators estimated damage at $100,000. The American Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children, DeGeorge said.

Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire, which started on the second floor, just before 11:25 a.m., DeGeorge reported. The cause is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News