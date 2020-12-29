Police: Minivan in head-on collision on Genesee Street was going faster than 80 mph

An early reconstruction of a two-car collision that caused three deaths Monday at Genesee and Kilhoffer streets reveals that one of the drivers was traveling in excess of 80 mph at the time of the crash, according to Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Rinaldo said Tuesday a 38-year-old male driver from Niagara Falls was alone in an eastbound black minivan on Genesee when it collided head-on with a westbound vehicle occupied by three individuals around 1 p.m. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene, as were the 67-year-old male driver of the other vehicle and an 18-year-old female passenger in the back seat.

An 18-year-old male in the front passenger seat of the struck vehicle was listed in fair condition at Erie County Medical Center, Rinaldo said. A 61-year-old man walking nearby who was struck by debris from one of the vehicles also was listed in fair condition at ECMC, Rinaldo added.

The names of the victims were not released by police, who were still attempting to locate next-of-kin for the minivan driver, Rinaldo said.

An investigation of the accident is still ongoing, as police review surveillance video and await toxicology reports. Police have also reviewed data recorders from both vehicles and interviewed witnesses, Rinaldo said.

